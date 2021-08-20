SSC CGL 2021 August 20 exam analysis: Maths section continues to trouble candidates

SSC CGL tier 1 2021 analysis: On day 5 of the SSC CGL tier 1 exam, the paper was rated easy to moderate level while maths continued to trouble the aspirants. Candidates, in all the shifts, rated the quantitative aptitude section lengthy and calculative while reasoning being the easiest to solve. In the general awareness section, questions on static and current GK were asked in all shifts.

Read | SSC CGL 2021 August 18 exam analysis

Adda 24X7 COO Saurabh Bansal rated today’s paper moderate. “In today’s exam, the questions asked in reasoning section were of easy level and a candidate can easily solve 22-23 questions in this section. English Language section was also easy as per the review of students and questions on basic idioms, cloze test, errors were asked,” he said.

The quantitative aptitude section was rated lengthy comprising questions from arithmetic and advance maths. Around 4-5 questions were time-consuming from this section and one compound Interest question was asked in every shift.

“GA covered questions based on basic general awareness like the SI unit of electric current, minister of information and broadcasting, formation year of Rajya Sabha, etc. Overall, if all the shifts are considered, this section was of a moderate level. One could attempt 16-18 questions,” Bansal said.

Read | SSC CGL 2021 August 16 exam analysis

“Although the good attempts vary with each shift, in today’s shift 22-23 questions in reasoning, 16-18 in general awareness, 19-21 in quantitative aptitude and 20-22 in English should be considered good attempts considering the difficulty level of today’s session,” he concluded.