SSC CGL 2021 August 18 exam analysis: Questions based on basic GK, current affairs asked

SSC CGL tier 1 2021 analysis: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2021 Tier 1 examination, which began on August 13, for the recruitment of staff to various posts in ministries, departments, and organisations.

The paper held on August 18 was rated easy to moderate by the candidates in all shifts with the reasoning being the easiest section. GA questions were of the moderate level while English questions were easy with questions asked on synonyms and antonyms, idioms, errors and other topics.

The quantitative aptitude section was of moderate level. Most of the candidates found this section time-consuming. Some questions were calculative. The paper covered topics like simplification, number series, profit and loss, time and work, etc.

Exam expert at Adda 247 termed the paper easy. “In today’s exam, the questions asked in reasoning and English section were of easy level. GA covered questions based on basic general awareness like the scientific name of mango, Indian Hockey team captain, foundation day of Tripura, etc. Overall, if all the shifts are considered, this section was of a moderate level. One could attempt 17-18 questions,” he said.

In the quantitative section, 19-21 attempts with accuracy can be good attempts in this section — simplification, number series, profit and loss, time and work, questions are being asked mostly in every shift.

“In today’s shift 22-23 questions in reasoning, 16-18 in general awareness, 19-21 in quantitative aptitude, and 21-22 in English should be considered good attempts considering the difficulty level of today’s session” the expert’s said.