SSC CGL 2021 August 16 exam analysis: Maths paper calculative and lengthy

SSC CGL tier 1 2021 analysis: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2021 Tier 1 examination, which began on August 13, for the recruitment of staff to various posts in ministries, departments, and organisations of the Government of India.

Till now, two days exam has been wrapped up with an easy to moderate level of questions. The paper of August 16 was also rated moderate by the candidates with reasoning being the easiest section. GA questions were of the moderate level while English questions were easy with synonyms and antonyms of basic language level.

Read | SSC CGL tier 1 2021 Day 1 analysis

The quantitative aptitude section was of an easy-moderate level. Most of the candidates found this section quite challenging and time-consuming. The questions were lengthy and calculative.

Saurabh Bansal, COO, and co-founder at Adda 247 termed the paper moderate. “ In today’s exam, the questions asked in reasoning section were of easy level and one-two questions were a bit time-consuming. Coding-decoding, mathematical operations were asked majorly. Overall, if all the shifts are considered, this section was the easiest of all. One can easily attempt 22-23 questions,” he said.

“In the quantitative section, 17-20 attempts with accuracy can be good attempts in this section. Trigonometry, mensuration, geometry questions are being asked mostly in every shift. The trigonometry question asked in the third shift was very long.” Bansal added.

Also read | RRB NTPC 2019 answer key released

In the GA section, questions based on current affairs till March 2021 were asked. Most questions were asked from ancient History. Other questions are easy but demanded deep knowledge of the subjects.

“Although the good attempts vary with each shift, in today’s shift 22-23 questions in reasoning, 16-18 in general awareness, 17-20 in quantitative aptitude and 21-22 in English should be considered good attempts considering the difficulty level of today’s session” Bansal concluded.