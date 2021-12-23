scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 23, 2021
SSC CGL 2021-22: Notification for Tier-1 exam to release today

The exam will be conducted in April 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 23, 2021 1:58:56 pm
SSC CGL 2021 Notification, SSC CGL Notification date 2021SSC CGL 2021-22: Candidates can check the notification at the commission’s official website - ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2021-22 examination notification today i.e  December 23, 2021. Under this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected through a Tier 1 examination. The exam will be conducted in April 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

The registration for the tier 1 phase of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will begin on December 23, 2021. The minimum required qualification to apply is graduation. SSC CGL will be conducted to fill up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations.

In the document verification round, candidates will have to be present with the relevant certificates such as mark sheets for all the three years of graduation/ provisional certificate/ degree of graduation in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification, failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the commission.

Selection to SSC CGL posts is done through two levels of computer-based exams, a pen and paper-based descriptive exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test. Tentative answer keys of the computer-based examinations will be placed on the website of the Commission after the examination.

