SSC CGL 2020 Tier-III result declared; skill test from August 4

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-III result: The Staff Selection Commission has released the results for Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2020. Candidates can check the result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

All the candidates declared qualified in Tier-III will be called by the respective regional offices of the Commission for document verification. Admit card for skill test will be issued by the Regional Office concerned. All candidates qualified in more than one list are required to appear for skill test only once.

The Skill Test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on August 4 and 5, 2022. Marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the official website from July 20 to August 9.

As per the official notice, a total of 2275 candidates have been selected for Junior Statistical Officer posts, 12232 candidates for CPT, 1215 candidates for Assistant Audit Officer and 19540 candidates for other posts including DEST.

“The candidates declared qualified in List-III will be called for CPT. The candidates called for CPT will not be called for DEST separately and Module-I of CPT will be taken for evaluating their performance against Data Entry Speed Test (DEST),” the official document reads.