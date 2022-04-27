scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Must Read

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-II result declared; marks to be released on May 5

Based on the aggregate performance in tier-I and tier-II Examinations, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) which was conducted on February 6, 2022. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: April 27, 2022 10:42:35 am
ssc resultCandidates who appeared in the exam can check the result notification on the official website - ssc.nic.in (Representative/file)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 Tier-II results. The tier-II exams were held from January 28 to February 3, 2022 in CBT mode. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result notification on the official website – ssc.nic.in

In the result declared, a total of ​​1,652 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), 2,309 for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), and 31,946 for other posts. 

Read |Bank of India invites application for credit officer posts; check eligibility criteria

Based on the aggregate performance in tier-I and tier-II Examinations, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) which was conducted on February 6, 2022. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The marks of the qualified / non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the commission’s website on May 5. Candidates will be allowed to download their marksheets till May 26 using their registration number and password. Meanwhile, the SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key will also be available from May 5. 

 

Best of Express Premium

Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...Premium
Three years, 42 camps: Chhattisgarh tak...
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...Premium
Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik’s bri...
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...Premium
On inflation, RBI has been behind the c...
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...Premium
Congress, RJD fault lines widen as Teja...
More Premium Stories

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement