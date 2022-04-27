SSC CGL 2020 Tier-II result declared; marks to be released on May 5

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 Tier-II results. The tier-II exams were held from January 28 to February 3, 2022 in CBT mode. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result notification on the official website – ssc.nic.in

In the result declared, a total of ​​1,652 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), 2,309 for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), and 31,946 for other posts.

Based on the aggregate performance in tier-I and tier-II Examinations, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) which was conducted on February 6, 2022.

The marks of the qualified / non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the commission’s website on May 5. Candidates will be allowed to download their marksheets till May 26 using their registration number and password. Meanwhile, the SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key will also be available from May 5.