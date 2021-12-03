SSC-CGL 2020 tier 1 result: Marks, final answer key to release today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s) of CGL tier-1 exam today. The tier-1 result was declared on November 30. Candidates can check their marks on n commission’s website – ssc.nic.in

SSC-CGL term-1 exam was conducted from August 13 to August 24 in the Computer Based Mode. Candidates who have qualified tier 1 will now appear in the tier-II examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list-2) and all other posts (list-3).

The Combined Graduate Level (tier-II and tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6 respectively. The admit cards will be released one week prior to the exam.