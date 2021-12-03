scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 03, 2021
MUST READ

SSC-CGL 2020 tier 1 result: Marks, final answer key to release today

The SSC CGL 2020 tier-1 result was declared on November 30. Candidates can check their marks on n commission’s website - ssc.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
December 3, 2021 11:26:56 am
ssc cgl, ssc cgl 2020Candidates can check their marks on n commission’s website - ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s) of CGL tier-1 exam today. The tier-1 result was declared on November 30. Candidates can check their marks on n commission’s website – ssc.nic.in

Read |UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 result declared; here’s how to check

SSC-CGL term-1 exam was conducted from August 13 to August 24 in the Computer Based Mode. Candidates who have qualified tier 1 will now appear in the tier-II examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list-2) and all other posts (list-3).

The Combined Graduate Level (tier-II and tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6 respectively. The admit cards will be released one week prior to the exam. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 03: Latest News

Advertisement