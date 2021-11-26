SSC-CGL 2020 tier 1 result declared, marks to be available from December 3

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 exam 2020. The exam was conducted from August 13 to August 24 in the Computer Based Mode. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at – ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have qualified tier 1 will now appear in the tier-II examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list-2) and all other posts (list-3).

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on Commission’s website from December 3. Candidates may check their marks from December 3 to 24 by using his/her registration No./Roll no. and registered password.

The Combined Graduate Level (tier-II and tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6 respectively.