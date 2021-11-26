scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

SSC-CGL 2020 tier 1 result declared, marks to be available from December 3

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on Commission’s website from December 3.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
November 26, 2021 2:49:22 pm
ssc result, ssc cgl result 2020Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at - ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 exam 2020. The exam was conducted from August 13 to August 24  in the Computer Based Mode. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at – ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have qualified tier 1 will now appear in the tier-II examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (list-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (list-2) and all other posts (list-3).

Read |UPSC Civil Services 2021 mains exam time table, DAF-I released

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on Commission’s website from December 3. Candidates may check their marks from December 3 to 24 by using his/her registration No./Roll no. and registered password.

The Combined Graduate Level (tier-II and tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 6 respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement