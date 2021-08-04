scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 admit card released: How to download

The admit cards have been released for Madhya Pradesh, north-western and central regions. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be held from August 13 to August 24. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
August 4, 2021 2:00:58 pm
ssc cgl, ssc cgl admit cardThe admit cards of central region can be downloaded from ssc-cr.org and from sscnwr.org for north western region. (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination 2020. The admit cards have been released for Madhya Pradesh, north-western and central regions. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be held from August 13 to August 24. 

Candidates of the Madhya Pradesh region can download their admit card from the website – sscmpr.org. The admit cards of central region can be downloaded from ssc-cr.org and from sscnwr.org for north western region. 

How to download SSC CGL tier 1 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official websites as per your region

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

