SSC CGL 2020 notification release deferred to December 29

Apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2020: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has deferred the release of Combined Graduate Level, CGL recruitment notification. The notification which was scheduled to release on December 21 will now be released on December 29. The candidates can check the recruitment notification at ssc.nic.in, and apply as mentioned.

The recruitment notification will have the details of eligibility criteria, selection process, pay scale, age limit and other criterions. The candidates who will qualify in the selection process will be hired at group B and C level posts across government departments and organisations.

As per the recruitment notification released last year, here are the details of the eligibility criteria.

READ | SSC CHSL application submission process not to be extended further

Education qualification: Based on previous trends, candidates who have cleared the graduation level (any course) of education from a recognised institute can appear for the recruitment exam.

Age limit: From 2018 onwards, the age limit to apply for the SSC CGL has been lowered to 18 years. Earlier, the minimum age limit for the recruitment test was used to be 20 years. The change is expected to be implemented this year as well, however, the eligibility will be cleared once the official website will display the notification.

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

Candidates hired in group B level posts will get a pay band of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 and those hired in group C level posts will get Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd