Tuesday, December 29, 2020
SSC CGL 2020 notification: Application process begins, check exam dates, paper pattern, eligibility

SSC CGL 2020 notification: The tier-1 exam will be conducted from May 29 to June 7.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2020 11:22:05 am
SSC N 1200SSC CGL 2020 notification: Apply till January 31

SSC CGL 2020 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 tier-I examination. The candidates can apply through the website- ssc.nic.in. The registration link will be closed on January 31. The tier-1 exam will be conducted from May 29 to June 7.

The candidates selected for the posts of group B and C will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800, while for group C, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates who have cleared the graduation level (any course) from a recognised institute can appear for the recruitment exam.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 32 years, while reserved category candidates will get age relaxations.

Paper pattern: The SSC CGL examination will be conducted in four tiers as indicated below: tier-I: computer based examination, tier-II: CBT tier-III: Pen and paper mode (descriptive paper) tier-IV: Computer proficiency test/  data entry skill test (wherever applicable)/ document verification.

SSC CGL examination consists of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test will be hired to fill vacant posts.

Important dates:

SSC CGL application submission: December 29

Last date to accept application: January 31 (11:30 pm).

Every year, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts recruitment exams for graduate levels. The successful applicants get deputed in various government ministries and departments at the clerical level.

