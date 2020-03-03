SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 LIVE Updates: ‘Paper was moderate’; check candidates’ reactions

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (CGL) (tier 1) recruitment examination started from Tuesday, March 3, and the examination will be conducted in three shifts — shift 1 (10- 11 am), shift 2 (1- 2 pm), shift 3 (4- 5 pm). Over 10 lakh candidates register for the tier-1 examination every year. SSC CGL tier I will end on March 11, 2020.
The shift 1 examination will end soon and the candidates, experts will share their analysis.
VIDEO | How to crack SSC CGL 2020
SSC CGL tier I exam will consists of a total of 100 questions each for two marks. For every incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted. The total marks for the exam will be 200. It will be held for a duration of two hours. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and the skill test. The SSC CGL tier-II exam will have four papers — quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics and general studies.
The candidates who have appeared in the shift 1 rated the paper as moderate, with sections like Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning had mainly difficult questions
The SSC CGL tier-1 examination is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 11, 2020. The recruitment examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English
