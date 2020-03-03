SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 LIVE Updates: ‘Paper was moderate’; check candidates’ reactions

SSC CGL 2019 LIVE: Check paper analysis, candidates’ reactions/ Representational image. (Design by Gargi Singh) SSC CGL 2019 LIVE: Check paper analysis, candidates’ reactions/ Representational image. (Design by Gargi Singh)

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (CGL) (tier 1) recruitment examination started from Tuesday, March 3, and the examination will be conducted in three shifts — shift 1 (10- 11 am), shift 2 (1- 2 pm), shift 3 (4- 5 pm). Over 10 lakh candidates register for the tier-1 examination every year. SSC CGL tier I will end on March 11, 2020.

The shift 1 examination will end soon and the candidates, experts will share their analysis.

VIDEO | How to crack SSC CGL 2020

SSC CGL tier I exam will consists of a total of 100 questions each for two marks. For every incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted. The total marks for the exam will be 200. It will be held for a duration of two hours. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and the skill test. The SSC CGL tier-II exam will have four papers — quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics and general studies.