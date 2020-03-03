Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 LIVE Updates: ‘Paper was moderate’; check candidates’ reactions

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 Live Updates: The recruitment exam will be held in three shifts per day. We will talk to SSC CGL experts and candidates who appeared for the test and will share analysis here.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 3, 2020 1:20:46 pm
SSC CGL 2019 SSC CGL 2019 LIVE: Check paper analysis, candidates’ reactions/ Representational image. (Design by Gargi Singh)

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2019-20 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (CGL) (tier 1) recruitment examination started from Tuesday, March 3, and the examination will be conducted in three shifts — shift 1 (10- 11 am), shift 2 (1- 2 pm), shift 3 (4- 5 pm). Over 10 lakh candidates register for the tier-1 examination every year. SSC CGL tier I will end on March 11, 2020.

The shift 1 examination will end soon and the candidates, experts will share their analysis.

SSC CGL tier I exam will consists of a total of 100 questions each for two marks. For every incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted. The total marks for the exam will be 200. It will be held for a duration of two hours. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and the skill test. The SSC CGL tier-II exam will have four papers — quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics and general studies.

Live Blog

SSC CGL 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Check section-wise paper analysis 

Highlights

    13:17 (IST)03 Mar 2020
    'Paper was moderate'; check candidates' reactions

    The candidates who have appeared in the shift 1 rated the paper as moderate, with sections like Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning had mainly difficult questions

    13:10 (IST)03 Mar 2020
    Paper pattern for SSC CGL tier-1 examination

    The SSC CGL tier-1 examination is scheduled to be held from March 2 to 11, 2020. The recruitment examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English

    12:57 (IST)03 Mar 2020
    SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2020: Sfift 1 concludes

    The shift 1 of the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (CGL) (tier 1) recruitment examination concluded just now. The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination rated the paper as moderate. Check paper analysis

    SSC CGL 2019 LIVE: The candidates selected for the posts of group B and C will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800, while for the group C, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

    The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of lower divisional clerk/ junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant/ sorting assistant and data entry operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

