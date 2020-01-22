SSC CGL 2020: How to crack the exam

SSC CGL admit card likely next month (Representational image) SSC CGL admit card likely next month (Representational image)

The Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level exam — the SSC CGL — is the dream exam for lakhs of government job aspirants. The competition is tough not only because there are multiple levels but also as the number of applications is high.

If you are planning to crack the SSC CGL 2019-2020 exam then knowing the exam pattern and downloading the syllabus should be your first priority. With that done, your preparation needs to be in full swing and unwavering till the exam day.

All the aspiring candidates should now buckle-up to give their best. Here are some tips to make their preparation a bit easy.

First you have to clear tier 1, which will have the four sections — general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, English comprehension.

Let’s start with quantitative aptitude, the only subject that guarantees full marks if practised properly. Try solving as many questions as possible, with every attempt, your chance of accuracy increases, ensuring better overall performance. An important thing to remember here is that you should not try to practice from multiple books, instead stick to one-two books.

NCERT book up to class 10 can be used to have better clarity on concepts and fundamentals. Candidates can take the help of RD Sharma, for algebra, trigonometry, geometry and mensuration related questions. They should sincerely solve at least two mock tests in a week, to analyse their performance and to see where they stand in terms of preparation.

For English, focus on reading. Read editorials of reputed newspapers, refer to some very good novels, and make sure to write down the words that are difficult to understand. Once the list of all the difficult word is ready, look for their meanings, antonyms, synonyms as well as usage. By doing this, candidates will get the confidence to perform better in cloze test, comprehension, jumbled words, idioms and synonyms and antonyms. Candidates can refer to Neetu Singh’s Vol 1 and Vol 2 to prepare for English. They can also refer, Plinth to Paramount book to practice grammar rules.

Reasoning should be practised daily. Candidates can refer question papers of the previous year for that. Solving 30 to 40 practice sets in a day will be of great help and enable the candidates to score well in this section.

Not limited to the syllabus, general knowledge is a bit unpredictable but not difficult if prepared by the right approach. Candidates should keep themselves absolutely updated with the current affairs. For that, they can read newspapers, current affair capsules of past one year and can subscribe or download the news apps on their phone. To improve the chemistry, biology and physics part, candidates should read the Lucent book. NCERT books should be referred to prepare for political science, history, economics and geography related topics.

Keep checking the official website of regional Staff Selection Commission offices for the SSC CGL admit card, expected in Feb. As of now the exams are scheduled in March, over a period of 10 days. Only if you crack the tier 1, which you will get to know in the result of SSC CGL, you can appear in tier 2 for which we will be back with more tips.

And do not forget, most important of all is to practice using past year SSC CGL question papers which are also available for download online, with keys.

