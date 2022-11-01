SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3: Final result declared at ssc.nic.in; over 7000 candidates declared pass

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the final result for the Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 3 2020 exam. Candidates who appeared for SSC CGL tier three exam can now check their final result at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

The result of CGL tier 3 examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on July 7 for shortlisting candidates to appear in the skill test/ document verification of the exam.

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3 Result Declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the SSC CHL 2020 tier 3 result link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new window will open up, with the result PDF.

Step 4: Check for your result by finding your date of birth.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission on November 18 and candidates will time till December 2 to check their individual marks by using their registered ID and password.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022. According to the schedule released, the examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 13. Also, the exam for the Scientific Assistant in IMD examination, 2022, CBE will be held from December 14 to 16.