SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3: Final result declared at ssc.nic.in; over 7000 candidates declared pass

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the final result for the Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 3 2020 exam. Candidates who appeared for SSC CGL tier three exam can now check their final result at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.
The result of CGL tier 3 examination, 2020 was declared by the Commission on July 7 for shortlisting candidates to appear in the skill test/ document verification of the exam.
Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the SSC CHL 2020 tier 3 result link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new window will open up, with the result PDF.
Step 4: Check for your result by finding your date of birth.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website of the Commission on November 18 and candidates will time till December 2 to check their individual marks by using their registered ID and password.
Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022. According to the schedule released, the examination for Combined Graduate Level (Tier 1), 2022 will begin from December 1 and conclude on December 13. Also, the exam for the Scientific Assistant in IMD examination, 2022, CBE will be held from December 14 to 16.