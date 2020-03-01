SSC CGL 2020 begins tomorrow, check last minute tips and tricks

SSC CGL 2020 will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020 SSC CGL 2020 will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020

SSC CGL 2020: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination from March 2, 2020. Over 10 lakh candidates are appearing for the tier-1 examination this year that will be continued for a week till March 11, 2020.

The SSC CGL examination consists of 100 questions — each bearing two marks. There is also a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Those who clear the Tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

SSC CGL 2020: Check last minute tips and tricks

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhaar/ PAN card/ Driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/ identity card issued by a school or college/ gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators’

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices



How to crack SSC CGL 2020

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

The candidates selected for the posts of group B and C will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800, while for the group C, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

