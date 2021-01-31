SSC CGL 2020: Application process to close today, check details

SSC CGL 2020: The application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL) 2020 tier-I examination will be closed on January 31. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ssc.nic.in. The recruitment exam will be held from May 29 to June 7.

The selected candidates for the posts of group B and C will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800, while for group C, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates who have cleared the graduation level (any course) from a recognised institute can appear for the recruitment exam.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 32 years. The candidates from the reserved category should get age relaxations as per the notifications.

Paper pattern: The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

