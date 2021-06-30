scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
SSC CGL 2019 Tier III cut-off declared, check details here

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the commission on July 9, 2021.

June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021 10:33:03 am
ssc cgl 2019, ssc cgl cut off, cgl 2019 tier iii cut offCandidates may log in by using their registered ID and password to check their marks. (Representational image)

The Staff Selection Commission declared the tier III cut-off for the combined graduate level examination (CGL), 2019. The exam was conducted on November 22, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the cut-off at the official website – ssc.nic.in. 

“Based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in tier-I, tier-II and tier-III examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in document verification/skill tests i.e. computer proficiency test (CPT) and data entry skill test (DEST),” reads the official notification.

Skill tests where prescribed are mandatory but qualifying in nature. If a candidate does not appear in the skill test or fails to qualify the skill test, he/ she will not be eligible for the posts where CPT/ DEST are mandatory.

SSC has declared the cut-offs for the posts of assistant audit officer (AAO), junior statistical officer (JSO)/ statistical investigator grade-II, Grade II III posts requiring CPT, and posts other than mentioned in previous lists (including DEST). 

The schedule for CPT/DEST/document verification of the qualified candidates will be available on the websites of the concerned regional offices in due course. Qualified/eligible candidates, who do not receive call letters, should contact the concerned regional offices of the commission immediately. 

As per the notification, marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the commission on July 9, 2021. This facility will be made available from July 9 to July 31. Candidates may log in by using their registered ID and password to check their marks.

