SSC CGL 2019 final result declared: Check how to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2019. The result was published on the official website — ssc.nic.in — on April 8, 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result on the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open in a new window or tab. Click on the link for ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 final result’.

Step 4: A PDF will open. Find your name and roll number in the list of selected candidates.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference.

Now, the last stage — document verification — of selection process will take place. Candidates will be informed about the document verification process soon. They are also advised to regularly check the official SSC website for all important notifications.

According to an official notification, the SSC CGL 2019 final result has been prepared based on the overall performance of candidates in all three tiers of the examination. However, the final selection of the candidates is going to be according to the aggregate marks along with the preference given by them. So, the final allotment will be as per the merit cum mean preferences as given by the shortlisted candidates.