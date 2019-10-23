SSC CGL 2019 Notification: Exam on March 2; all you need to know

SSC CGL 2019 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 tier-I examination. The candidates can apply through the website- ssc.nic.in. The registration link will be closed on November 25, 2019. The recruitment examination will be conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020.

SSC CGL 2019: Important dates

SSC CGL application submission: October 22 to November 25

Last date to accept application: November 25, 5 pm

Last date of fee payment: November 27, 5 pm

Last date of offline challan: November 27

Last date for payment through challan (during working hours of bank): November 29

Dates of Tier-I Examination (CBE): March 2 to March 11, 2020

Dates of Tier-II (CBE) and Tier-III (Des.) Examinations: June 22 to June 25, 2020

Age limit: It depends upon the job you applied for. It is usually 18-32 years with age relaxation for the reserved category.

SSC CGL exam scheme

The SSC CGL examination will be conducted in four tiers as indicated below:

Tier-I: Computer Based Examination

Tier-II: Computer Based Examination

Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)

Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable)/ Document Verification.

SSC CGL examination consists of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test will be hired to fill vacant posts.

The candidates hired in the group B level posts will get a pay band of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 and those hired in group C level posts will get Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

SSC CGL 2019: All you need to know

Every year the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts recruitment exams for graduate levels. The successful applicants get deputed in various government ministries and departments at the clerical level. However, since every year over 20 lakh aspirants apply, therefore the SSC takes time around two years to release the final result. Here is the SSC CGL result updates of 2017 and 2018 exam.

SSC CGL 2017: Results to be released in November

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL 2017) examination in November, two years after the recruitment examination was conducted.

The results of the CGL examination was delayed after the apex court stayed the recruitment process in 2018 after allegations of a paper leak. The CGL examinations which took place on February 21, 2018, and its answer key was allegedly leaked and became viral on social media before the examination.

SSC CGL Tier-II result 2018 to be released on October 25

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results for the Combined Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL Tier-II) examinations on October 25, 2019, as per the notification. The Commission will also release the results for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination (Paper-1) on the same date. The candidates who will clear the tier-II recruitment examinations have to appear for the tier-III and skill test. The skill test is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

A total of 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the tier 2 examinations conducted for the recruitment of various group B and C posts across government departments and organisations.

