SSC CGL 2019: Final result expected on February 15, check past year cut-offs

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the final result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2019. As per a status report published on ssc.nic.in, the final result of SSC CGL 2019 will be released on February 15, 2022. The Commission has already conducted skill tests on September 15 and 19, 2021.

According to the official notification, the SSC CGL 2019 final result will be prepared based on the overall performance of the candidates in all three tiers of the examination. Despite that, the final selection of the candidates is going to be according to the aggregate marks along with the preference given by them.

This means that the final allotment will be as per the merit cum mean preferences as given by the shortlisted candidates. After the final results are declared, the last stage or the document verification will take place. Until the results are declared, candidates can take a look at the previous year cut-offs of the SSC CGL exam.

In 2017, the highest cut-off for all categories was for the post of Assistant Audit Officer. However, the cut-off marks for the Junior Statistical Officer did not see a great difference.

Category Assistant Audit Officer Junior Statistical Officer UR 642.50 515.00 OBC 607.00 510.00 SC 571.00 450.00 ST 547.25 425.00

These cut-off marks are based on various sources. Under AAO, the cut-off marks for UR and OBC categories crossed the 600 mark as compared to SC and ST. Similarly, for JSO, the cut-off marks for UR and OBC categories went above 500 when compared to SC and ST categories. It is expected that the SSC CGL 2019 cut-off is likely to remain in these lines.

SSC CGL 2019: How to check result

Step 1: Go to the main website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ button at the top of the page.

Step 3: Select the link for SSC CGL 2019 results.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password.

Step 5: Press the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Check and download the scorecards.

The final result will contain personal details of the candidates, along with their registration number, roll number, raw score, qualifying status, etc. Please note that the final marks is based on a normalisation procedure. The results will also be released along with the SSC CGL answer key 2019.