SSC CGL 2019: Detailed exam pattern released for skill test

The Staff Selection Commission has released the exam pattern for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) skill test 2019. The tests will be conducted on September 15 and 16. The skill test will comprise of three modules — Data entry Speed Test (DEST), PowerPoint presentation/generation of slides (MS PowerPoint), and spreadsheet (MS Excel).

For data entry speed test (DEST), a master text passage of about 2000 key depressions will be given. The duration of this test will be 15 minutes. Candidates can only type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage. After typing given number of words in the master text passage the space bar will not allow further typing of additional words.

In case candidates type additional words/wrong words, thereby exhausting the allowed number of words before completing the master text, then they may use the arrow keys/backspace key to correct wrongly typed word(s) or remove additional typed word(s) before proceeding to complete the master text.

To help the candidates, a demo video for the said typing test/DEST has been uploaded on the website of the commission in the ‘candidate corner.’

The computer proficiency test (CPT) will comprise of additional two modules — PowerPoint presentation/generation of slides (MS PowerPoint) and spreadsheet (MS Excel). Both these tests will be administered on MS Office platform (Microsoft Office-2007 and higher versions) and duration of each module will be l-5 minutes. These modules will be conducted one after the other. After completion of both the modules, the printout of the candidate’s work will be taken.