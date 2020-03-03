SSC CGL 2019: Check syllabus, paper pattern in detail

SSC CGL 2019: The application process will be closed on Monday, November 25 SSC CGL 2019: The application process will be closed on Monday, November 25

SSC CGL 2019: The application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC CGL) 2019 tier-I examination will be closed on Monday, November 25, 2019. Interested candidates can apply through the website- ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020.

The candidates selected for the posts of group B and C will get a remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800, while for the group C, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

SSC CGL 2019: Exam pattern

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

The SSC CGL tier-II exam will have four papers — Paper I will be Quantitative Abilities, Paper-II will be English Language and Comprehension, Paper III will be Statistics, and Paper-IV will be General Studies (Finance and Economics). SSC CGL will be held in computer-based mode and students will get 2 hours to solve each paper. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies, Similarities and differences, Space visualisation, Problem solving, Analysis, Visual memory, Discrimination, Observation, Relationship, Arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, Arithmetic number series, Non-verbal series, Figural Series, Problem Solving, Word Building, Coding & de-coding, Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Orientation, Space Visualization, Venn Diagrams, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/ pattern- folding & un-folding, Figural Pattern- folding and completion, Indexing.

English

Phrases and Idioms, Sentence Correction, Error Spotting, Fill in the Blanks, Spellings Correction, Reading Comprehension, Synonyms-Antonyms, Active Passive, Sentence Rearrangement, Sentence Improvement, Close Test

Quantitative Aptitude

Computation and whole numbers, Decimals, Fractions, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Alligation, Basic Algebra, Surds, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Heights and Distances, Histogram, Polygon, Trigonometric ratio, Degree and Radian Measures, Standard Identities, Complementary angles.

General Awareness

Indian History, Culture, Geography, Economics, General Policy and Scientific Research, Current Affairs, Books, Authors and Sports.

The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

