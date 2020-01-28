Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
SSC CGL 2019: Here’s how to check application status

SSC CGL 2019 application status: Those who had applied for the exam can check their status at the official website, sscnwr.org. Those whose applications have been rejected will not be able to appear for the exam

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2020 6:05:55 pm
SSC CGL 2019 application status: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-I exam 2019. The list includes the status of candidates whose applications have been accepted or rejected. Those who had applied for the exam can check their status at the official website, sscnwr.org. Those whose applications have been rejected will not be able to appear for SSC CGL 2019.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020. The tier-I exam will be a 100 question exam. For every question, there will be one mark and for every wrong answer 0.50 marks will be deducted. Those who clear the tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

SSC CGL 2019 application status: How to check

Step 1: Visit the regional websites, sscnwr.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Status will appear, check

The Staff Selection Commission holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the group Ba and C level posts across for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Those who clear all the recruitment exams will be hired at the range of Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 or Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 or Rs 35,400 to 1,12,400 – depending upon the posts.

