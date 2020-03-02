SSC CGL 2019-2020 begins today: Here are last minute tips and tricks

SSC CGL 2020 will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020 SSC CGL 2020 will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020

Regarded as one of the hardest as well as prestigious competitive examinations, the preparation time for SSC CGL will is over as the tier I examination will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020. With little time left, experts recommend going through previous year question papers of SSC CGL to give the finishing touches to your preparation.

The tier I exam of SSC CGL is a computer-based test for preliminary screening of applicants with a scheme as defined in the exam pattern.

Applicants taking the test have to answer 100 questions, of 200 marks, within an hour. The total marks are equally distributed between the four subjects of the tier I exam- English Comprehension, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. The questions will be as per the syllabus.

Also, negative marking applies to the tier I exam, meaning that for every incorrect answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted. Remember this, both times while guessing any answer, and calculating marks later as per the SSC CGL answer key. When the test commences, make sure that you read all the instructions on the question paper thoroughly. Enter any details in the computer carefully as you might not get time to recheck these in the end.

You will have to answer 100 questions in 60 minutes. So work on your time management and have a plan to go about the exam. Chalk out your own plan for attempting sections on a priority basis starting with the ones that you are sure about the answer. This can save time to brainstorm more complex questions in the end.

While answering the questions in each section, make sure to keep a count of the minimum number of questions that you are sure of the answer. In this way, you can have a pretty good idea of whether you secure the sectional cut off or not.

Another useful point that many experts recommend is to refrain from starting a new topic on the last day. Leave what is already left out and focus on what you have covered.

Out of the 25.97 lakh applications submitted for the previous rendition of the SSC CGL in 2018, 32.23 per cent appeared in the tier I examinations making the number of examinees at approximately 8.37 lakh. It goes without saying that applicants are ready to give in their best to book their names in the final merit list of the examination.

This year, the odds are low for CGL cut-offs to fall, based on cumulative trends along the last few years. Needless to say that the competition is high to fill up the limited number of vacancies advertised by the Staff Selection Commission.

While the date for SSC CGL result is not fixed, it will be announced at ssc.nic.in, unlike the admit cards that were released on individual SSC regional office website. Do not forget to carry your admit card to the exam centre. Also, carry government-issued photo identification such as a voter card, Aadhaar card or a passport to the centre.

Do not carry any banned items like mobile devices, pagers and BlueTooth communication devices.

