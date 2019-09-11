SSC CGL 2018 Tier-II exam analysis: Paper easy but time-consuming

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has conducted the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2018 Tier 2 examination started today for recruitment of staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India. The SSC CGL examination will get over on September 14. It is held in two shifts every day. The first shift will cover maths, while the second shift will be of English.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held from June 4 to June 13 2019. Nearly 1.5 lakh students have qualified for the Tier 2 exam and will be appearing across these four days.

In the morning shift, the overall level of the paper was easy to moderate but time-consuming, according to the candidates. The advanced maths section was easy to moderate in comparison to the Arithmetic section. The Data Interpretation section consisted of Radian based Pie-charts and Bar graphs based on sales of cars during 2014-19. There were no questions from Maxima and Minima.

In the Arithmetic section, questions on profit and loss and average were the toughest. A number of questions from the previous years were repeated.

Looking at the difficulty level of the paper, it seems that one can easily attempt 70-72 questions. In order to take a lead, one needs to attempt around 75-80 questions for good attempts.

All those who are yet to appear in the SSC CGL examination are advised to work on their calculation speed. You are suggested to pick the questions wisely. For instance, do not attempt a question that takes too much of your time. It is better that you skip that question and attempt 2-3 moderate questions at the same time. Remember to maximise the attempts.

Do not forget to revise formulas and theorems as certain questions that do not require a pen to be raised were asked in the examination. We suggest to pay more stress on revision and avoid getting confused by learning new things in the last moment.

— The exam analysis is shared by Gradeup.