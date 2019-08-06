SSC CGL 2018: Staff Selection Commission changes age limit, result on August 20

SSC CGL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a major change in the age limit for the combined graduate level exam (CGLE) 2018. As per the latest notification released by the SSC, the age limit for the post of tax assistant has been extended by two years.

Earlier, the age limit was notified to be from 20 years to 27 years. Now, the lower age limit to apply for the post has been revised as 18 years. The upper age limit, however, remains the same – that is – 27 years.

The SSC CGL tier-I 2018 was conducted from June 4 to 13. A total of 25.97 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which only 8.37 lakh appeared. Now the SSC CGL tier-I 2018 result is scheduled to be declared on August 20.

The examination consisted of 100 questions bearing 2 marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with Reasoning and ended with English.

Those who clear the Tier I exam will have to appear for tier-II, tier-III and skill test. While the Tier I is the preliminary exam, Tier II is called the main exam; Tier III is the descriptive test and Tier IV is the computer proficiency test/skill test followed by document verification.

