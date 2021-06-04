SSC CGL 2018 result: 69 candidates recommended as inspector of posts

These candidates will be allocated to one of the 17 postal codes for appointment of Inspector. (Representational image)

On the basis of the result of Combined graduate results CGL-2018, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recommended 69 candidates for appointment as Inspector Posts in the Department of Posts. These candidates will be allocated to one of the 17 postal codes for appointment of Inspector.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday shared a letter regarding appointments from the Ministry of Communications, department of posts.

The selected candidates need to provide their order of preference for allocation to the postal circle. Candidates have been advised to provide order of preference for all the postal circles in which vacancies exist. The candidates can refer to the performa available on the official website of SSC to know the postal circles.

“Options once exercised shall be final and candidates will be allocated circles as per the criteria. No request for revision of order of preference or change of allocated postal circles will be entertained” reads the official notification.

Signed copy of the order of preference shall be sent via email to sospb2dakbhawan@gmail.com. Subject of the email should be the “Roll number and name of the candidate.” Along with this, the candidates need to send the hard copy of the order of preference by speed post as well

The last date to send the order of preference is June 15, 5:00 pm either by mail or speed post. Failing to send the order on due date, a candidate will hold no preference and the postal circle will be allocated to them as per the criteria.