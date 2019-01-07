SSC CGL 2018 to be conducted by National Testing Agency

After the alleged paper leak reported in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination last year, the government has decided to hand over the charge to the newly constituted body — the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per sources, NTA will conduct CGL 2018 on behalf of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) — the exam conducting body for recruitment to lower categories of posts in various government departments in Centre.

The NTA will be conducting the SSC CGL exam on a new platform provided by a third-party. The government had reportedly asked for tenders from industry players and based on the most secure and affordable services, the tenders were given. According to sources, TCSion – the digital learning platform of TCS will be responsible for the SSC CGL exam to be held this year, dates of which are yet to release.

The change in the platform provider is taking place because of the leak. The Supreme Court (SC) had in September last year asked the government to either give the responsibility to CBSE or NTA. According to sources, the NTA has been selected for the task. But whether the exam to be conducted in 2019 will be the re-appearing exam of 2017 is not confirmed. The apex court had said, “Prima facie entire SSC system and examination are tainted.”

After conducting UGC-NET, NTA is all set to conduct JEE Main from tomorrow and GMAT and CPAT exams on January 28, 2019. The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister has also announced the “successful arrival” of NTA.