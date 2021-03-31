SSC CGL 2018 final result to release today: How to check

March 31, 2021 12:20:14 pm
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will today release the final result for the Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) at its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the result once declared, at the at ssc.nic.in.
To qualify in the final score, candidates must have cleared tier I, II, and III exams, which were held in June 2019, September 2019, and December 2019, respectively.
How to check the result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: Log in using necessary credentials
Step 4: Download the pdf of the result for further references
The result of tier III was announced in September 2020. The SSC CGL examination 2018 skill test was held on December 18 and 19, 2020. The document verification process was conducted on January 27, 2021.
