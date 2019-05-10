SSC CGL 2018: Exam on June 4, check updates

SSC CGL 2018 exam date: A day after the Supreme Court (SC) vacated the stay order on the Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) examination result declaration, the commission on Friday announced the exam dates for CGL 2018. The tier 1 examination will be held on June 4, 2019.

Aspiring candidates of the SSC CGL 2018 exam can continue to prepare for the test as per schedule which will be held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode.

The SSC CGL 2017 exams were marred by allegations of paper leak after which the apex court ordered a stay on the declaration of the commission’s 2017 exam results. The top court had said that the entire test and system was “tainted”.

Bachelor Degree holders from any recognised university are eligible to apply for SSC CGL 2018 exam. Registration for the test will be via online mode.

Meanwhile, the SSC had declared the SSC CGL result 2017 today. According to reports, a total of 35,990 qualify for teh tier-II exam after excluding the common candidates.

SSC CGL result 2017: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the top right corner of the homepage, the candidate can click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: After clicking on the Result tab, click on the related link to check SSC CGL 2017 Merit list.

Step 4: In the CGL tab, the candidate can access the PDF with the merit list for the respective posts.

Step 5: The candidate can check their rank with their roll number.

SSC CGL 2018 has four phases namely, Tier I which is the Preliminary exam, Tier II is the Main exam; Tier III is the Descriptive test and Tier IV is the Computer Proficiency Test/Skill Test followed by Document verification.

