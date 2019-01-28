SSC CGL 2018: Check exam date, paper pattern, other details

Toggle Menu
SSC CGL 2018-19 notification, exam date: The exams will begin from June 4 to 19, 2019. Check full vacancy details here.

SSC CGL exam date 2018-19: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced in an official notification to hold the SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam 2018 from June 4 to June 19, 2019 in a computer-based format. The notification for the same will was released in May 2018.

The service provider for the SSC CGL exam has been changed. Earlier Sify technologies used to conduct the exam and now the contract has been given to TCS-iON. As reported by the Indian Express, earlier, the service provider was changed keeping in view the demands of protesting candidates following alleged exam leak of 2017 exam.

Earlier, this month the Supreme Court had favoured setting up of a three-member high-powered committee comprising Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder of tech giant Infosys, and renowned computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar to suggest reforms for conducting of competitive examinations fairly by government bodies.

The top court had said it would not vacate the stay on the declaration of result of SSC combined graduate level (CGL) and combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examinations held in 2017, in which lakhs of students had appeared.

The candidates who clear the exam will get a remuneration of Rs.9300-34800 (pre-revised) per month. Candidates, up to 30 years of age could apply for the job.

 

