SSC CGL 2017: Why #RequestCGL17Result is trending on Twitter and why you should care

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination Tier 1 result in November 2017, where over 30.26 lakh candidates registered and a total of 1,50,404 candidates qualified. This result, however, was stayed over an alleged leak in the exam. In February 2018, thousands of candidates took to the streets demanding cancellation of the exam.

Read| SSC CGL 2017 row: A timeline on all that happened

After the weeks-long protest, candidates met with SSC officials with a printout of ‘leaked’ question papers demanding a probe. The CBI had set up an inquiry after a month. However, despite numerous requests by aspirants, it’s been over two years and the SSC CGL result is yet to be announced.

The commission in a notice informed that they are “heavily engaged” conducting other exams like CGL 2018, SSC CHSL and MTS. They said the evaluation of the Skill Test (CPT and DEST) is a time-consuming process which takes about 3-4 months from the date of completion of the skill test. SSC has, however, assured the “evaluation of the skill test for CGLE 2017 is currently under progress and is likely to be completed by November 2019.”

Awaiting their scores, thousands of candidates have taken to Twitter and are demanding the release of the final result.

#RequestCGL17Result

4 years of study day and night, No jobs even after selection left thousands of students completely dejected, Show some mercy and declare result.

3 years, 8000 lives, hope of thousands is fading away.@DrJitendraSingh @narendramodi @PMOIndia @ANI @ndtv — Raghav Sharma (@reckoningRaghav) September 15, 2019

I remember,d time when Mains exam ws imminent,I left my job,used to study all night n sleep after 3-5am,faced fear of failure,alot of stress n what not,still managed to clr all phases of the exam. It's been 2.5yrs of hard work n struggle,still unemployed! #RequestCGL17Result pic.twitter.com/HyIAJhjamA — Chandan kumar (@Chandanmarswala) September 15, 2019

Many candidates are expressing their grief in a humourous way too

Results of SSC CGL 2014, 2015, 2016 were declared within 1 year of commencement of exam. Candidates of SSC CGL 2017 have been waiting for 2.5 years for their results. 🙏🏼😔#RequestCGL17Result@RubikaLiyaquat @ABPNews @ndtv @_pallavighosh @thewire_in pic.twitter.com/ln1F8YRaUX — Shreya Mittal (@shreyamittal07) September 15, 2019

#RequestCGL17Result

Relatives: Beta tumne exam to qualify kar liya tha but abhi tak job nahi lagi. SSC aspirants:#RequestCGL17Result pic.twitter.com/CnD1QEmwVM — Vivek Kumar (@VivekKumar0071) September 15, 2019

In October 2018, the apex court not only recommended cancellation of CGL 2017 exam but also suggested the SSC ask either the National Testing Agency (NTA) or CBSE to conduct the exam.

On January 10, 2019 the apex court favoured setting up of a three-member high-powered committee comprising Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of tech giant Infosys, and renowned computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar to suggest reforms for conducting of competitive examinations. The final report, thereafter, is yet to be out.

