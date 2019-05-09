SSC CGL 2017 paper leak: Supreme Court directs to release recruitment results

SSC CGL 2017 paper leak: The Supreme Court has directed the Staff Selection Commission to declare the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination that was conducted in 2017. The apex court has constituted a seven member committee in this regard on Thursday, May 9 headed by retired SC judge GS Singhvi and former Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and scientist Vijay Bhatkar, as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the apex court on April 1 said lakhs of unemployed youths have suffered because someone from the organisation was corrupt. The examination papers of the SSC CGL 2017 were allegedly leaked, leading to huge protests from job seekers for several days.

The court has also favoured cancelling the 2017 SSC examination, and holding it afresh by the National Testing Agency or the CBSE “in the interest of students”, as reported by PTI.

On January 10, the apex court favoured setting up of a three-member high-powered committee comprising Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of tech giant Infosys, and renowned computer scientist Vijay P Bhatkar to suggest reforms for conducting of competitive examinations.

The SSC is a government body which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.