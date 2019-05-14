SSC CGL 2017 marks released: How to check at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL results 2017: After releasing the result of the Common Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 on May 9, the Staff Selection Commission has released the marks of the candidates which is available at sss.nic.in. SSC conducted the Tier-III (written examination) on July 8 at various centres all across the country.

The merit has been prepared on overall performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III and the candidate needs to pass all the tiers. For Tier-III examination, minimum qualifying marks has been fixed as 33. Candidates can check their marks on the following link from May 13 to June 12 by using their registration number /roll number and registered password. Here are the steps to view SSC CGL 2017 marks:

SSC CGL results 2017: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for the results of SSC CGL 2017.

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password

Step 5: Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Staff Selection Commission to declare the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) recruitment examination that was conducted in 2017

About Staff Selection Commission

The Staff Selection Commission will call all the candidates qualified in Tier-III for document verification, subject to their fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria. All candidates qualified in more than one list would require to appear for skill test and document verification only once.