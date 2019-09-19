SSC CGL 2017 final exam, SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result dates released

SSC CGL 2017 result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing the final result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination in November. As per the latest updates, the tentative date to publish the much-awaited CGL exam result is on November 15 on the official website – ssc.nic.in

The SSC CGL exam final results were delayed as the Supreme court stayed the process in 2018 after allegations of a paper leak. However, in May 2019, the stay was lifted but the result has not been announced yet.

Awaiting their scores, thousands of candidates have taken to Twitter and are demanding the release of the final result. Over 30.26 lakh candidates registered for the recruitment test of which and a total of 1,50,404 candidates qualified for Tier I.

The commission in a notice informed that they are “heavily engaged” conducting other exams such as CGL 2018, SSC CHSL and MTS. They said the evaluation of the Skill Test (CPT and DEST) is a time-consuming process which takes about 3-4 months from the date of completion of the skill test. SSC has, however, assured the “evaluation of the skill test for CGLE 2017 is currently under progress and is likely to be completed by November 2019.”

Meanwhile, the tentative result release date of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-II) and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-I) is October 25. The commission will announce the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2017 is December 20.