SSC CGL 2017 corrigendum released, important updates for VH candidates

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released corrigendum of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Candidates can check the details on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

The corrigendum of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 stated that “VH candidates may be allowed appropriate compensatory time in DEST at par with typing test. Only those VH candidates who opt for scribes in the written examination will be provided passage reader at the time of skill test.

Visually Handicapped (VH) candidates will be allowed additional compensatory time of five minutes in DEST. Only those visually handicapped candidates who opt for scribes in the written examination will be provided passage reader at the time of skill test. The duration of the skill test for visually handicapped candidates will be twenty minutes.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam is a four tier system, in which tier one and tier two are computer based, while tier three and four, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.

The SSC is a government body which conducts examination to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministers and departments. Candidates can visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in for further references.

