SSC GD constable PST/PET admit card released, exam from February 3

SSC GD constable admit card at crpf.gov.in. (Representational image)

SSC GD constable: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card and exam dates for remaining 19,734 candidates. These selected candidates will now have to appear for physical efficiency test (PST) or physical efficiency test (PET). The exam will be held from February 3 to February 20. The admit cards for the same can be download from the official website, crpf.gov.in.

Of the total 19101 candidates called for PET round, 8431 are females and 10670 are males. These are the candidates who qualified to appear in the exam under SSC CG constable revised result. The revised result was declared as the number of vacancies had increased. Earlier, 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted for the same.

As per the official notice, now the short listed candidates will have to participate in a race. Male candidates will have to run five kilometers in 24 minutes while females will have to run 1.6 kilometers in eight and a half minutes.

Those who clear these rounds will be hired at the post of a constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. For the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, as per the notifications.

