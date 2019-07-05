SSC CG constable in CAPF, NIA, SSF and rifleman (GD) scorecard released: How to download

SSC CG constable scorecard: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the scorecard of the computer-based exam for recruitment at the post of constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018 today – July 5, 2019 (Friday). The exam was conducted on June 20, 2019. Those who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard at ssc.nic.in.

Advertising

The individual marks will be available for one month. The link containing the scorecards will deactivate post-August 4, 2019. Candidates need to download their marks before the deadline. One can check their marks by using the application or registration number.

Read | Do not prepare for job role, prepare to learn: Recruiters on what makes a graduate ‘job ready’

SSC CG constable scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Log-in using registration number on the homepage

Step 3: Dashboard will appear, click on scorecard

Step 4: Download the scorecard

Advertising

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. The SSC GD constable result was declared earlier.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.