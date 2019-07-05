Toggle Menu
SSC CG constable in CAPF, NIA, SSF and rifleman (GD) scorecard released: How to download

SSC CG constable scorecard: While the result was out earlier, now the staff selection commission has released the individual scorecard at ssc.nic.in for SSC GD constable recruitment.

SSC GD constable scorecard: Download at ssc.nic.in. (Representational image)

SSC CG constable scorecard: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the scorecard of the computer-based exam for recruitment at the post of constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018 today – July 5, 2019 (Friday). The exam was conducted on June 20, 2019. Those who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard at ssc.nic.in.

The individual marks will be available for one month. The link containing the scorecards will deactivate post-August 4, 2019. Candidates need to download their marks before the deadline. One can check their marks by using the application or registration number.

SSC CG constable scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website, ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Log-in using registration number on the homepage
Step 3: Dashboard will appear, click on scorecard
Step 4: Download the scorecard

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests too. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. The SSC GD constable result was declared earlier.

