SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: Check paper-I score here

SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on February 26 declared the result for the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination 2020 (paper-I) on its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the SSC SI examination can check their results at ssc.nic.in.

The examination was held from November 23 to 25, 2020. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the exam to fill 1564 vacancies of SI in Delhi Police, CAPF, CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

Marks scored by the candidates have been normalised and have been used for processing the result, said SSC in a notice. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold the National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate in their application form. Such candidates will have to substantiate their claim at the time of Document Verification (DV).

The minimum qualifying marks in the paper-I is 30 per cent (i.e. 60 marks) for the general category candidates, OBC/ EWS: 25 per cent (i.e. 50 marks) and all other categories: 20 per cent (i.e. 40 marks). This is without adding bonus marks to NCC Certificate holders.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for PST/ PET which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule is expected to release soon.