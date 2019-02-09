SSC CAPF recruitment 2019: Over 76,000 vacancies, process to fill vacant posts to begin soon

SSC CAPF recruitment 2019: There are around 76,578 vacant posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces and the recruitment examinations will begin from February 11.

Advertising

Of the total vacant posts, 54,953 are for the post of Constable (General Duty), 1,073 at the level of Sub-Inspector (General Duty), 466 for Assistant Commandant (General Duty) and 20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering.

“The vacancies in the CAPF will be filled by completing all the necessary ground work,” said a Home Ministry statement.

The CAPF include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Assam Rifles and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The direct recruitment for 54,953 vacancies for the post of constable is going to be made through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) which will conduct a computer-based written examination for a month, from February 11 to March 11.

Of the vacancies for constable ranks, CRPF has the maximum 21,566 followed by the BSF (16,984), the SSB (8,546), the ITBP (4,126) and the Assam Rifles (3,076). The remaining vacancies are in the CISF and other CAPFs. Of the total vacancies for the post of constables, 7,646 are for women and remaining 47,307 for men.

Of the 1,073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector, the BSF has the maximum 508 vacancies followed by the CRPF (274), the SSB (206) and the ITBP (85). Of these vacancies, 38 are for women and remaining 1,035 for men. Direct recruitment for these posts also will be made by the SSC through a written examination from March 12 to 16, as reported by IANS.

Of the Assistant Commandant level vacancies, the Ministry said direct recruitment is being made through the Union Public Service Commission and that the result of the written examination to fill these posts were declared on January 10. The shortlisted candidates will appear for physical and medical examination to be conducted by the SSB, the nodal force, from February 25 onwards.

In addition, 20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering, and these are also being filled by the CAPFs.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.