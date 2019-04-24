SSC CAPF, CISF, SI Delhi police answer key 2018 released: How to download, raise objections

SSC CISF, CAPF, Delhi Police SI answer key 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted to recruit at the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspectors in CISF exam 2018. The exams were conducted from March 12, 2019 to March 16, 2019 in computer-based mode.

Candidates have also been given a window to raise objections if any. They would need user id (roll number) and password as mentioned in admission certificate to log-in. Candidates can raise objections through the official website till April 27, 2019 till 6 pm. An application fee of Rs 100 will also be applicable.

SSC CISF, CAPF, Delhi Police SI answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CISF answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link ‘response sheet, tentative answer key..’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using roll number and password

Step 6: Answer key will be visible

Candidates need to download the answer key and take a print out for future reference. Candidates also need to send supporting evidence along with their objections.

