SSC CAPF, CISF and stenographer recruitment notifications tomorrow

SSC CAPF, CISF and stenographer recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release two separate notifications for central level government job tomorrow – September 17. The first notification will be for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in CAPF and assistant sub-inspector in CISF as well as sub-inspector post in Delhi police. The second notification will be for the post of stenographer at grade C and D.

The applications form for both the jobs are expected to release tomorrow and the last date to submit online forms would be October 15. Interested candidates will be able to apply at the official website ssc.nic.in after registrations.

While the date of recruitment exam for the post of stenographer is yet to be released the CAPF, CISF test will be held from December 11 to 13, as per official SSC notification. The police recruitment exam will be done in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

In last year’s SSC CAPF, CISF recruitment a total of 76,578 posts were advertised of which 54,953 were for the post of Constable (General Duty), 1,073 at the level of Sub-Inspector (General Duty), 466 for Assistant Commandant (General Duty) and 20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering.

For the SSC Stenographer exam conducted previously, a total of 601 candidates qualified group C and 2267 candidates qualified group D level skill test for the post of stenographer.

