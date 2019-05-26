SSC CAPF, ASI in CISF recruitment 2018 result declared: How to download, cut-off

SSC CAPF, ASI in CISF result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the computer-based exam conducted to recruit at the post of sub-inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, CAPF and assistant sub-inspector in CISF. The exam was conducted from March 12 to March 16 and result is available at the official website, ssc.nic.in

A total of 2,32,514 candidates applied for the exam of which 2170 candidates made it to the merit list. Those who clear the exam are now qualified to appear for the physical standard test (PST) and physical endurance test (PET). The SSC has also released the cut-off for the same.

SSC CAPF, ASI in CISF result: Cut-off

SSC CAPF result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ in the main tab

Step 3: In the new page, click on ‘CAPF’

Step 4: Click on ‘result’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, check your name and roll number

Candidates can also check detailed score by logging in the student log-in system on the homepage.

The result is for paper-I and paper-II of the above exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2019. A total of seven candidates were debarred and their result has not been uploaded.

