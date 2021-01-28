SSC CAPF 2018 detailed option form released, check details

SSC CAPF 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed option form of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF exam 2018. The successful candidates can now pick their choice of Sub-Inspector post in Delhi Police, Border Security Police (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the order of preference.

The options exercised by the candidates will be final. No change in the order of preferences in the options exercised would be permitted, the SSC notification mentioned.

The recruitment drive is being held for 1,578 vacancies, of which 1,094 positions are for SI (GD) in CAPF, SI Delhi Police- 361, SI female Delhi Police- 123.

The selected candidates for the post of SI (GD) in CAPF and sub-inspector in the Delhi Police candidates will get pay in the scale of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. For the post of assistant sub-inspector in CISF, candidates will get salary in the scale of Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.