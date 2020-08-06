SSC cancels UFM rule for CHSL 2018, result of 4560 candidates soon

SSC CGL 2018 result was released earlier (Representational image) SSC CGL 2018 result was released earlier (Representational image)

On the advice of an expert committee, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to rule-off the cancellation of candidature under the unfair means (UFM) practice. The commission will be announcing the result of 4,560 candidates who were disqualified from the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2018 as a “one-time measure”.

In a recent notice, the SSC said, “The Committee has, inter alia, recommended that ‘With regard to the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination T-II-2018 who have been disqualified on the basis of revealing the identity and were placed under the category of ‘UFM’, the prohibitory instructions/guidelines should be ignored as a one-time measure'”

Earlier, several candidates had alleged that there is no standard definition for UFM and they have been marked in the category for no reason. The SSC had rejected 4,560 candidates and stated UFM as a reason. Candidates had said they have been rejected for writing imaginary names or addresses in the writing section which became the basis of their cancellation.

The SSC, however, had in the official notification stated, “Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity (real or imaginary, e.g. name, roll no, mobile no, address, etc (other than the name and address are given in the question) inside the answer book.”

