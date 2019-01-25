SSC calendar 2019: CHSL notification in March, CGL in May; check exam dates here

SSC calendar 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the examination calendar for the examinations to be conducted in academic year 2019. According to SSC, the commission will advertise for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examinations in the month of March, while the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level exam will begin from May 5, 2019.

The CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 4 to June 19, 2019, while CHSL from July 1 to 26, 2019.

The online application process for the Junior Engineer (JE) examination will be conducted from February 1 to 25, 2019. The examinations will be held between September 23 to 27, 2019.

SSC calendar 2019: Check important date sheet

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Eligibility criteria

The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years as on August 1, 2019. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 27 years of age

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Application fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100 which can be paid through SBI challan, SBI net banking or through visa, mastercard, maestro credit or debit card

SSC CHSL 2019: Selection process

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

