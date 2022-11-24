scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

SSC Assam Rifles Exam 2021: Final marks declared

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday uploaded the final marks for the Assam Rifles Examinations, 2021. The final marks will be available on website till December 7.

The final result for the detailed medical exam was declared on November 7.

SSC Assam Rifles Exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday uploaded the final marks for the Assam Rifles Examinations, 2021 for the posts of constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA and SSF and Rifleman (GD). Candidates can check their marks at the official website – ssc.nic.in.

This facility will be available for a period of 15 days, i.e. till December 7. The final result of the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) was declared on November 7.

SSC Assam Rifles Exam 2021: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the given link for final marks.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number, password, etc.

Step 4: Once logged in, the score card will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Check the score card and download it for future reference.

The written test for the exam was conducted between November 16 to December 15, 2021. The results for the Computer Based Test (CBT) were declared on March 25, 2022. Candidates who cleared the written exam were shortlisted for the PET/PST.

The result of PET/ PST was declared on August 12 and the candidates who passed the PET/PST went ahead to appear in the Detailed Medical Examination.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 06:46:38 pm
