SSC announces tentative result dates for JE, MTS, Stenographer exams

Check tentative results date and time. Representational image/ file

SSC JE, MTS, Stenographer results: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has announced the tentative result dates for the Junior Engineer examination, 2018 (Paper-II), Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) staff examination, 2019 (Paper-II), Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator exam 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ exam 2018.

According to SSC, the result for MTS is expected to release on October 31, JE, stenographer exams- November 30, JHT, SHT- November 13. The candidates can check the result through the website- ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the result dates were postponed on several occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

SSC JE, MTS, Stenographer result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with a list of selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The commission has earlier released the result for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier- III recruitment exam on September 30, Junior Engineer exam on September 11, CGL (Tier- 1) 2019 on July 1, and JHT, SHT recruitment exam on June 16.

The commission will soon upload the marks of the qualified/ disqualified candidates who appeared for CGL tier-III exam. It will be available at the website- ssc.nic.in.

