SSC announces tentative result dates for CGL tier 2, CHSL, MTS exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the tentaive result dates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 2 recruitment examinations, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2017, and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017 (Final Result) is expected to be released on November 15, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2017 (Final Result) on December 20, while the results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-I), and Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-II) on October 25, 2019, according to the commission.

Earlier, the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) released on September 12, Constable GD examination on September 9, and Junior Hindi Translator recruitment examination on September 4, 2019.

SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card on Wednesday, September 18 for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) tier 2 examinations. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- ssc.nic.in.

A total of 47,606 candidates qualified for the tier 2 recruitment examinations. As many as 175 candidates selected for the posts of DEO, 2330 for the posts of DEO in C&AG, and 45,101 candidates in LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA. The tier 2 examinations will be conducted from September 29, 2019.

