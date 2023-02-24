SSC announces full schedule for CGL exam (tier 2) 2022

SSC CGL Exam (Tier-1) 2022: The Staff Selection Commission today announced the full schedule for tier 2 of Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2022. The candidates who have qualified tier 1 and will be appearing for tier 2 can check the dates at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

The exams will be conducted from March 2 to 7. Paper 1 (section 1, 2 and module 1 of section 3) will be held during the first shift (9 am to 11:15 am) of March 2, 3, 6 and 7. The exam for paper 1 (module 2 of section 3) will be conducted on March 2, 3, 6 and 7 during shift 2 i.e., from 2 pm to 2:40 pm.

On March 4, paper 2 and 3 will be conducted in two shifts— 1 (9 am to 11 am) and 2 (2 pm to 2:40 pm) respectively.

“There will be sectional timing for each section of paper 1. After completion of the allotted time, the candidates will be automatically switched to the next section. Thereafter, the candidates will not have access to the previously attempted section,” read the official notice.

The commission on February 22 postponed the release of scorecard and final answer keys for SSC CGL exam tier 1 2022 to February 27.