scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

SSC announces full schedule for CGL exam (tier 2) 2022

SSC CGL Exam (Tier-2) 2022: The candidates who have qualified tier 1 and will be appearing for tier 2 can check the dates at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL exam (tier 2) 2022 full scheduleThe exams will be held on March 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
SSC announces full schedule for CGL exam (tier 2) 2022
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

SSC CGL Exam (Tier-1) 2022: The Staff Selection Commission today announced the full schedule for tier 2 of Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2022. The candidates who have qualified tier 1 and will be appearing for tier 2 can check the dates at the official website— ssc.nic.in.

The exams will be conducted from March 2 to 7. Paper 1 (section 1, 2 and module 1 of section 3) will be held during the first shift (9 am to 11:15 am) of March 2, 3, 6 and 7. The exam for paper 1 (module 2 of section 3) will be conducted on March 2, 3, 6 and 7 during shift 2 i.e., from 2 pm to 2:40 pm.

Also read |SSC GD constable 2023 response sheet, answer key released

On March 4, paper 2 and 3 will be conducted in two shifts— 1 (9 am to 11 am) and 2 (2 pm to 2:40 pm) respectively.

“There will be sectional timing for each section of paper 1. After completion of the allotted time, the candidates will be automatically switched to the next section. Thereafter, the candidates will not have access to the previously attempted section,” read the official notice.

Also Read
SSC CGL tier 1 score cards releasing today
SSC CGL Result 2022: Tier 1 scorecard postponed to February 27; check how...
OSSTET 2022 answer key released
OSSTET 2022 answer key released; how to download
No change in CEE syllabus
Agniveer Recruitment: No changes in exam pattern and syllabus
Government Jobs after 30 Years, Government Jobs Offer
Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged between 30-35...

The commission on February 22 postponed the release of scorecard and final answer keys for SSC CGL exam tier 1 2022 to February 27.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 20:53 IST
Next Story

Three yoga asanas to manage high cholesterol levels

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close